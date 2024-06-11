Ravi Teja’s ‘RT 75’, also starring Sreeleela, goes on floors

Ravi Teja’s next, tentatively titled RT 75, was launched recently. Sreeleela will star opposite the Telugu superstar in the upcoming movie.

The film is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, who is set to make his directorial debut. The makers announced that the movie will hit the screens on Sankranti, 2025.

RT 75 is produced by Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments in association with Sai Soujanya’s Fortune Four Cinemas. Navin Nooli is the editor while Vidhu Ayyanna is the cinematographer.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Eagle, directed by Karthik Gattamneni. Sreeleela last acted in Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.

