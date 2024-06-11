ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi Teja’s ‘RT 75’, also starring Sreeleela, goes on floors

Published - June 11, 2024 05:19 pm IST

‘RT 75’ will directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu and the film is set to release on Sankranti, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Ravi Teja and Sreeleela at the launch of the film. | Photo Credit: @SitharaEnts/X

Ravi Teja’s next, tentatively titled RT 75, was launched recently. Sreeleela will star opposite the Telugu superstar in the upcoming movie.

The film is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, who is set to make his directorial debut. The makers announced that the movie will hit the screens on Sankranti, 2025.

RT 75 is produced by Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments in association with Sai Soujanya’s Fortune Four Cinemas. Navin Nooli is the editor while Vidhu Ayyanna is the cinematographer.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Eagle, directed by Karthik Gattamneni. Sreeleela last acted in Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.

