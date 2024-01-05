Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ out of the Sankranti race; actor shares new release date

January 05, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Eagle will hit theatres for Sankranti this year. But, considering that the festival window is also seeing the release of four other Telugu films, the makers of Eagle have opted out of the race.

Ravi Teja took to social media to confirm the news and also shared that the film will be released in theatres on February 9 instead.

The move will avoid the clash of Eagle with films like Teja Sajja’s Hanuman, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav, and Nagarjuna’sNaa Saami Ranga, which are slated for the festival release.

Eagle, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala and Madhoo. With music by Davzand, the film will be out in theatres on February 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.