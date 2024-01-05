GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ out of the Sankranti race; actor shares new release date

‘Eagle’, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala and Madhoo

January 05, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ravi Teja in a still from ‘Eagle’

Ravi Teja in a still from ‘Eagle’ | Photo Credit: People Media Factory/YouTube

We had previously reported that actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Eagle will hit theatres for Sankranti this year. But, considering that the festival window is also seeing the release of four other Telugu films, the makers of Eagle have opted out of the race. 

ALSO READ
‘Eagle’ trailer: Ravi Teja is a ruthless, elusive assassin in Karthik Ghattamaneni’s actioner

Ravi Teja took to social media to confirm the news and also shared that the film will be released in theatres on February 9 instead. 

ALSO READ
‘Yatra 2’ teaser: Jiiva’s Jagan Mohan Reddy keeps the legacy of Mammootty’s YSR alive

The move will avoid the clash of Eagle with films like Teja Sajja’s Hanuman, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav, and Nagarjuna’sNaa Saami Ranga, which are slated for the festival release. 

Eagle, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala and Madhoo. With music by Davzand, the film will be out in theatres on February 9. 

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.