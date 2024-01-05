Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ out of the Sankranti race; actor shares new release date

January 05, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Eagle will hit theatres for Sankranti this year. But, considering that the festival window is also seeing the release of four other Telugu films, the makers of Eagle have opted out of the race.

Ravi Teja took to social media to confirm the news and also shared that the film will be released in theatres on February 9 instead.

Taking a step back for the welfare of our Telugu Cinema🤗



A little change in the arrival not in the shot & target 💥#EAGLE from February 9th,2024 :))))



Wishing the very best to all the films releasing this Sankranthi 😊 pic.twitter.com/LU2e7nSmy0 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 5, 2024

The move will avoid the clash of Eagle with films like Teja Sajja’s Hanuman, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav, and Nagarjuna’sNaa Saami Ranga, which are slated for the festival release.

Eagle, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala and Madhoo. With music by Davzand, the film will be out in theatres on February 9.