Ravi Teja-SS Rajamouli hit film ‘Vikramarkudu’ set for re-release

Ravi Teja starrer Vikramarkudu, directed by SS Rajamouli, is set for re-release. The makers announced the development with a trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2006 movie was a blockbuster with Ravi Teja’s performance gaining immense appreciation. The cop drama is set to re-release in theatres on July 27, 2024.

The film is about a thief who takes care of a young girl only to realise that her father is a fearless cop who looks exactly like him. Other actors in the movie are Anushka Shetty, Ajay, Vineet Kumar, Baby Neha, Rajiv Kankala, Ruthika, Chathrapathi Sekhar, Brahmanandam, and Prakash Raj.

ALSO READ:‘Darling’ movie review: This Priyadarshi, Nabha Natesh starrer is an overdrawn, disorderly drama

The film was remade in Kannada as Veera Madakari, starring Sudeep. In Tamil, Vikramarkudu was remade as Siruthai, starring Karthi. The film was remade in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore, directed by Prabhu Deva and starring Akshay Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.