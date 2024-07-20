GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ravi Teja-SS Rajamouli hit film ‘Vikramarkudu’ set for re-release

The 2006 Telugu film, starring Ravi Teja and directed by SS Rajamouli, was a blockbuster

Published - July 20, 2024 04:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Vikramarkudu’, featuring Ravi Teja and SS Rajamouli.

A poster of ‘Vikramarkudu’, featuring Ravi Teja and SS Rajamouli. | Photo Credit: @SrimathaCreati1/X

Ravi Teja starrer Vikramarkudu, directed by SS Rajamouli, is set for re-release. The makers announced the development with a trailer.

The 2006 movie was a blockbuster with Ravi Teja’s performance gaining immense appreciation. The cop drama is set to re-release in theatres on July 27, 2024.

The film is about a thief who takes care of a young girl only to realise that her father is a fearless cop who looks exactly like him. Other actors in the movie are Anushka Shetty, Ajay, Vineet Kumar, Baby Neha, Rajiv Kankala, Ruthika, Chathrapathi Sekhar, Brahmanandam, and Prakash Raj.

The film was remade in Kannada as Veera Madakari, starring Sudeep. In Tamil, Vikramarkudu was remade as Siruthai, starring Karthi. The film was remade in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore, directed by Prabhu Deva and starring Akshay Kumar.

