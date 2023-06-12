ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi Teja, Karthik Ghattamaneni film titled ‘Eagle’, eyes Sankranti 2021 release

June 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Actor Ravi Teja’s new Telugu film to be directed by Karthik Gattamneni is titled ‘Eagle’, targets the Sankranti 2024 festive season for theatrical release

The Hindu Bureau

Ravi Teja in Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Telugu movie ‘Eagle’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ravi Teja collaborates with production house People Media Factory for the second time, following the 2022 hit Dhamaka, for his new Telugu film titled Eagle. The entertainer will be directed by cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni.

Unveiling the title, the video shows Ravi Teja as a man who is wanted by the intelligence authorities. Is he a painter, a cotton farmer or does he have other avatars? What is his story? The action entertainer also stars Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, Navdeep and Madhubala.

Karthik Gattamneni has co-written Eagle along with Manibabu Karanam. T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla produce the film for People Media Factory. Karthik also doubles up as the editor and cinematographer while Davzand is the music composer and Srinagendra Tangala, the production designer.

Eagle is under production in Hyderabad and is scheduled to release during Sankranti, January 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US