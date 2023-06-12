June 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Ravi Teja collaborates with production house People Media Factory for the second time, following the 2022 hit Dhamaka, for his new Telugu film titled Eagle. The entertainer will be directed by cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni.

Unveiling the title, the video shows Ravi Teja as a man who is wanted by the intelligence authorities. Is he a painter, a cotton farmer or does he have other avatars? What is his story? The action entertainer also stars Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, Navdeep and Madhubala.

Karthik Gattamneni has co-written Eagle along with Manibabu Karanam. T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla produce the film for People Media Factory. Karthik also doubles up as the editor and cinematographer while Davzand is the music composer and Srinagendra Tangala, the production designer.

Eagle is under production in Hyderabad and is scheduled to release during Sankranti, January 2024.