Ravi Teja injured on the sets of ‘RT 75’; undergoes surgery, shares health update

Updated - August 24, 2024 03:27 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 03:26 pm IST

‘RT 75’ is directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu and the film is set to release on Sankranti, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Ravi Teja in ‘Mr Bachchan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Ravi Teja injured himself while filming his upcoming movie, RT 75. According to reports, the actor was diagnosed with a torn muscle on his right hand and had to undergo surgery for the same.

Ravi Teja later took to X to share an update on the procedure. The actor thanked his fans for their support and confirmed that he would be back on the set soon.

This comes after a representative for the actor shared a statement on his behalf on Friday. “Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of RT 75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery,” read the statement.

Recently seen in Harish Shankar’s Mr Bachchan, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Bhanu Bogavarapu’s RT 75. Also starring Sreeleela, the film marks their collaboration after Dhamaka (2022). The film is being produced by Sithara Entertainment in association with Fortune Four Cinemas and Sai Soujanya Production and is slated to hit theatres for Sankranthi next year.

