ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi Teja announces new film titled ‘Mr Bachchan’

December 17, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

‘Mr Bachchan’, which also stars Bhagyashri Borse, is directed by Harish Shankar

PTI

Poster of ‘Mr Bachchan’ starring Ravi Teja. | Photo Credit: @RaviTeja_offl/Twitter

Actor Ravi Teja on Sunday announced that his next film is titled Mr Bachchan after his favourite megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Harish Shankar, the tagline of the upcoming Telugu movie is Naam Tho Suna Hoga.

ALSO READ
‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ movie review: Vamsee and Ravi Teja’s ambitious biopic-style drama is occasionally interesting

Also starring Bhagyashri Borse, Mr Bachchan is backed by People Media Factory, Panorama Studios and T-Series. Ravi Teja shared the film announcement on his official X page.

The makers also released the first look of the film in which Ravi Teja is seen riding a scooter with shades on and a haircut resembling Bachchan from his films of 1970s. A silhouette of the screen icon's face and a crowd standing in front of a cinema hall called 'Natraj' is embossed as the background of the poster.

ALSO READ:‘Eagle’ teaser: Ravi Teja is an unstoppable force in this action-entertainer

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Bachchan is Ravi Teja and Shankar's third collaboration after Shock (2006) and Mirapakay (2011). The actor was last seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao, a period action thriller based on the life of a notorious thief. The actor is also awaiting the release of Eagle, written and directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US