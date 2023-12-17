GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ravi Teja announces new film titled ‘Mr Bachchan’

‘Mr Bachchan’, which also stars Bhagyashri Borse, is directed by Harish Shankar

December 17, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Mr Bachchan’ starring Ravi Teja.

Poster of ‘Mr Bachchan’ starring Ravi Teja. | Photo Credit: @RaviTeja_offl/Twitter

Actor Ravi Teja on Sunday announced that his next film is titled Mr Bachchan after his favourite megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Harish Shankar, the tagline of the upcoming Telugu movie is Naam Tho Suna Hoga.

ALSO READ
‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ movie review: Vamsee and Ravi Teja’s ambitious biopic-style drama is occasionally interesting

Also starring Bhagyashri Borse, Mr Bachchan is backed by People Media Factory, Panorama Studios and T-Series. Ravi Teja shared the film announcement on his official X page.

The makers also released the first look of the film in which Ravi Teja is seen riding a scooter with shades on and a haircut resembling Bachchan from his films of 1970s. A silhouette of the screen icon's face and a crowd standing in front of a cinema hall called 'Natraj' is embossed as the background of the poster.

ALSO READ:‘Eagle’ teaser: Ravi Teja is an unstoppable force in this action-entertainer

Mr Bachchan is Ravi Teja and Shankar's third collaboration after Shock (2006) and Mirapakay (2011). The actor was last seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao, a period action thriller based on the life of a notorious thief. The actor is also awaiting the release of Eagle, written and directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.