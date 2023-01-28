ADVERTISEMENT

Raveena Tandon to feature in Disney+ Hotstar’s new drama series

January 28, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

According to reports, the show is a remake of the American drama thriller ‘Revenge’

PTI

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon is set to headline a new web series for Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced Saturday.

In a press release, the streamer said the upcoming Hotstar Special will see Raveena in a never seen before avatar.

Raveena, who was recently conferred with a Padma Shri award, said the show has given her the opportunity to reinvent herself as an actor.

"I'm extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family. This show is going to be very special for me as I've always liked to challenge and reinvent myself with every character I've ever played and this show has given me just that,” the 48-year-old actor, who made her OTT debut with Netflix's “Aranyak”, said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said they are thrilled to collaborate with Raveena.

"She is and has been a superstar throughout her journey in the Indian film industry and together, Disney+ Hotstar and Raveena Tandon will soon bring some magic on the audience screens," Banerjee said.

The streaming service is yet to share the plot details and other cast members of the untitled show.

According to reports, the show is a remake of the American drama thriller “Revenge”.

Raveena's upcoming projects also include feature films “Patna Shukla” and romantic-comedy “Gudchadhi” with Sanjay Dutt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US