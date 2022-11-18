Ratna Pathak Shah to make Gujarati debut with 'Kutch Express'

November 18, 2022 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

Directed by Viral Shah is scheduled to hit screens on January 6, 2023

PTI

Ratna Pathak Shah in a poster of the film | Photo Credit: Kutch Express/Twitter

Seasoned actor Ratna Pathak Shah will feature in an upcoming Gujarati movie titled "Kutch Express", the makers announced on Friday.

The film, directed by Viral Shah, will mark the veteran actor’s first lead role in Gujarati cinema. It also features Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary and Dharmendra Gohil in pivotal role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah said she wanted to a Gujarati film for a long time and loved the script of "Kutch Express".

"I've been looking forward to doing a Gujarati film for a long time, but couldn't find anything really interesting. Then came this film with a good script & a good team & to be shot in Kutch so this was irresistible," the actor said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It also happened to be a film that had a point to make & was not sentimental or regressive. An unusual opportunity," she added.

Some of Shah's prominent roles include TV show "Sarabhai VS Sarabhai" and movies "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na", "Golmaal 3", family drama "Kapoor & Sons" and "Khoobsurat". Her last big screen appearance was in Ranveer Singh-led "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: Seoul
  4. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. 'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G20 presidency: PM Modi

"Kutch Express" is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 6, 2023. The film is produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh Gohil. It is presented by Soul Sutra.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US