ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rathnam’ trailer: Vishal is fiery in this action-packed reunion with Hari

April 15, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

‘Rathnam’ releases in theatres on April 26 in Tamil and Telugu

The Hindu Bureau

Vishal in a still from ‘Rathnam’ | Photo Credit: Aditya Music Tamil/YouTube

Sickle fights, punchlines, angry villains, a convoy of SUVs, a political ploy, and whatnot! The trailer of Rathnam, Vishal’s upcoming film with director Hari, is here and it has everything we have come to associate with the action filmmaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer of the film, set on the border of Andhra Pradesh, shows Vishal as Rathnam, an angry young man who is forced to take on some powerful men after they send goons to attack Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character. Who are these men and why is Rathnam protecting this girl? Our questions will be answered on April 26 when Rathnam releases in theatres in Tamil and Telugu.

Actor Vishal files appeal against order to deposit his remuneration for ‘Rathnam’ in court

Rathnam also stars Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Gautham Vasudev Menon., Hareesh Peradi, Rajendran, and Muthu Kumar among others. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who had previously teamed up with Hari for films like Aaru, Singam, Singam 2, Venghai and Saami Square.

‘Yaanai’ movie review: Hari cuts screenplay pace, but this Arun Vijay-starrer is still a middling melodrama

With cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by TS Jay, Rathnam marks the third collaboration between Vishal and Hari after Thaamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US