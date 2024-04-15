‘Rathnam’ trailer: Vishal is fiery in this action-packed reunion with Hari

April 15, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Sickle fights, punchlines, angry villains, a convoy of SUVs, a political ploy, and whatnot! The trailer of Rathnam, Vishal’s upcoming film with director Hari, is here and it has everything we have come to associate with the action filmmaker.

The trailer of the film, set on the border of Andhra Pradesh, shows Vishal as Rathnam, an angry young man who is forced to take on some powerful men after they send goons to attack Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character. Who are these men and why is Rathnam protecting this girl? Our questions will be answered on April 26 when Rathnam releases in theatres in Tamil and Telugu.

Rathnam also stars Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Gautham Vasudev Menon., Hareesh Peradi, Rajendran, and Muthu Kumar among others. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who had previously teamed up with Hari for films like Aaru, Singam, Singam 2, Venghai and Saami Square.

With cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by TS Jay, Rathnam marks the third collaboration between Vishal and Hari after Thaamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014).