Song of Malayalam film ‘Ambalamukkile Visheshangal’ released

Rather than take the OTT route, director Jayaram Kailas is willing to wait until theatres open in Kerala

The song of the Malayalam film Ambalamukkile Visheshangal, released on YouTube, suggests a theme and locale from a simple time and simple stories. “It is a feel-good love story with a comic element,” says director Jayaram Kailas. The film stars, among others, Gokul Suresh, Lal Jose, Major Ravi, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Shaheen Siddique and Sajitha Madathil. Filming was complete before the pandemic, post-production was done last year.

This is Jayaram’s second film, his first was Akhaldamayile Pennu (2015). “That was a serious film - in subject and tone - inspired by a real story. I wanted to do something light and different. That’s how I came to direct the film. I liked the story of Ambalamukkile… by newcomer Umesh Krishnan and here we are,” says ad filmmaker/director.

Jayaram Kailas | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

While Akhaldamayile…, based on the life of a woman gravedigger, was not for a commercial release, this film is. Despite many filmmakers opting for the OTT route to release the film, Jayaram chooses to buck the trend. “This film is made for a theatre audience, we want to release this film in a theatre and we are willing to wait for it. Of course, it is not easy but we want Ambalamukkile… to be watched in theatres.”

“The story is about five youngsters from a village and their capers. It is about the extent to which the lead, played by Gokul goes to prove his love. Then there are the other characters who up the humour quotient. It is a light-hearted film, through and through!” There are three new faces in the film – Marina Michael Kurishingal, Ishni Rani and Ashvini. Ishni is the lead, opposite Gokul. Music is by Ranjin Raj and cinematography by Abdul Raheem.