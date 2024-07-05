ADVERTISEMENT

Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Kubera’ out

Published - July 05, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kubera’ also stars Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from ‘Kubera’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Kuberastarring Dhanush in the lead, have released the first-look video of the film’s female lead Rashmika Mandanna. Sekhar Kammula directs the film.

In the video, Rashmika is seen digging up a suitcase filled with cash as she escapes with it.

‘Kubera’: Nagarjuna’s first-look video raises curiosity

In May, the makers also released the first-look video of Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is set to play a key role in the movie.

Kubera, which also stars Jim Sarbh, is bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rama Mohan Rao under their banners Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Litd. 

‘Kubera’ first look: Dhanush intrigues in first film with Sekhar Kammula

Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer while Niketh Bommi handles the cinematography of the movie. Chaithanya Pingali has co-written the movie with Sekhar Kammula. This is Dhanush’s first collaboration with the acclaimed Telugu director.

Watch the first look video of Rashmika from Kubera here:

