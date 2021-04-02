Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood flick ‘Goodbye’ with Amitabh Bachchan starts shoot

Directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, the movie is a Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment production

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer movie “Goodbye” has started production.

Directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, the movie is a Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment production.

Mandanna, who has starred in hits like Yajamana” (Kannada), “Geetha Govindam” (Telugu) and “Devadas” (Telugu), started shooting for “Goodbye” from Thursday.

According to the makers, Bachchan will join the team on Sunday.

Balaji Telefilms’ Ekta Kapoor called “Goodbye” a great combination of emotion and entertainment.

“It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film,” she said in a statement.

Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said it’s an honour to work with screen icon Bachchan and South star Mandanna.

“It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next project ‘Goodbye’ that brings together the creative forces of Balaji Telefilms and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. The film is going to be as interesting as its title and we are deeply honoured to have superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna onboard with us,” he said.