Rashmika Mandanna forays into Hindi cinema

HYDERABAD

24 December 2020 11:33 IST

She will star alongside Siddharth Malhotra in ‘Mission Majnu’, directed by Shantanu Bagchi

Rashmika Mandanna will make her Hindi film debut with Mission Majnu, written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja and directed by well known ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi. The film stars Siddharth Malhotra as a RAW agent.

Ronnie Screwvala will collaborate with producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta to produce Mission Majnu. A statement from the makers says the film is inspired by true events in the 1970s and will present the story of India’s courageous mission in Pakistan.

Siddharth says, “Mission Majnu celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country. It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents.”

Rashmika who has several hits to her credit in Telugu and Kannada cinema, is elated to make her Hindi film debut: “I’ve been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor it is always the story that I connect with, and language is never a barrier. Mission Majnu is written beautifully, and I am excited to be part of a team that has so much passion.”

Mission Majnu, produced by RSVP and Guilty By Association, is scheduled to go on floors in February 2021. Says director Shantanu, “It is a rare and fresh story. The more I read about that era — about the citizens, the politics and the military — the more I was drawn into the world of espionage and this mission.”