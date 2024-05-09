Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Rashmika Mandanna will star alongside Salman Khan in Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Eid, 2025.

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the news on social media.

Rashmika, a Telugu star, made her Bollywood debut in Goodbye (2022), followed by turns in Mission Majnu (2023) and Animal (2023).

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar.

Murugadoss had earlier penned the script of Salman’s 2014 movie Jai Ho, which was a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit Stalin.

Pritam will score the music for Sikandar.

