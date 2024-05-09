ADVERTISEMENT

Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Published - May 09, 2024 11:40 am IST

The film, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will release on Eid, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan

Rashmika Mandanna will star alongside Salman Khan in Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Eid, 2025.

Pritam to score music for Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the news on social media.

Rashmika, a Telugu star, made her Bollywood debut in Goodbye (2022), followed by turns in Mission Majnu (2023) and Animal (2023).

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar.

Murugadoss had earlier penned the script of Salman’s 2014 movie Jai Ho, which was a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit Stalin.

Pritam will score the music for Sikandar.

