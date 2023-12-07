Rashmika Mandanna begins shooting for Rahul Ravindran’s ‘The Girlfriend’ 

December 07, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

We had previously reported that Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in Animal, is teaming up with Chi La Sowdirector Rahul Ravindran for a film titled The Girlfriend. The actor has started shooting for the film and has shared a clip from the film’s set via her Instagram profile as a story.

The video features behind-the-scenes footage from the first day of the shoot and from the looks of it, features Rashmika as a college student.

The Girlfriend is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Vidya Koppineedi & Dheeraj Mogilineni. Hesham Abdul Wahab is in charge of the film’s music while Krishnan Vasant is handling the cinematography.

Rashmika will next be seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Dhanush’s film with Sekhar Kammula, and the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Rainbow.

Watch the first day shoot video here:

