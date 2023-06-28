Rashmika Mandanna begins shooting for 'Pushpa 2'

June 28, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has kickstarted the shoot of her upcoming pan-India film Pushpa: The Rule. On Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a sneak-peak from the sets of the film. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster film. Allu Arjun played the lead in the first part.

The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action drama directed by Sukumar. The film released in theatres on December 17, 2021. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film, playing the role of a ruthless cop.

The film created a buzz at the box office for its dialogues and songs. Earlier, on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2 unveiled an intriguing first-look poster of the actor from the film. In the poster, Allu Arjun was seen in an intense avatar, wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor can be seen holding a gun in his hand.

The official release date of Pushpa: The Rule is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Rashmika recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor and is set to hit the theatres on August 11. Apart from that, Rashmika will also be seen in Rainbow and VNR Trio.

