‘Rasavathi’ trailer: Arjun Das takes on a cop in ‘Mouna Guru’ director’s next

April 29, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Starring Tanya Ravichandran as the female lead, the film is set to hit theatres on May 10

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun Das in a still from ‘Rasavathi’ | Photo Credit: Divo Music/YouTube

We had earlier reported that director Santhakumar of Mouna Guru and Magamuni fame is helming a film titled Rasavathi starring Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran. Today, the makers unveiled the trailer of the action entertainer.

The 90-minute trailer doesn’t reveal a lot about the plot but shows glimpses of a story in which Arjun’s character takes on a cop (played by Sujith Sankar). We are also set to see a lighter side to Arjun as shown in the trailer when his character romances female lead Tanya Ravichandran’s character.

‘My stories emerge from my travels,’ says director Santhakumar

Also written by Santhakumar, Rasavathi also stars GM Sundar, Sujatha, Ramya Subramaniyan, Reshma Venkatesh, Rishikanth, Arul Jothi, and Deepa among others.

Tamil actor Arjun Das to foray into Malayalam with Ahammed Khabeer’s next

SS Thaman, who earlier collaborated with Santhakumar for his two directorial ventures, is composing music. The film has cinematography by Saravanan Ilavarasu and editing by VJ Sabu Joseph.

