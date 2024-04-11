GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rapper Ice Spice to make acting debut in Spike Lee’s ‘High and Low’

Ice Spice has already started shooting for the film, which also stars Denzel Washington

April 11, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

PTI
Ice Spic.

Ice Spic. | Photo Credit: AP

American rapper Ice Spice is set to make her acting debut with Spike Lee's English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's crime thriller High and Low. Ice Spice has already started shooting for the film, which also stars Denzel Washington, reported Variety.

Denzel Washington, Spike Lee reuniting for remake of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low’

The singer, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, has collaborated with several popular artists including Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and Pink Pantheress. She got a breakthrough with her 2022 single "Munch (Feelin'U)".

The original film, directed by Kurosawa, was released in 1963. It starred Toshiro Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai, Kyoko Kagawa, Takashi Shimura and Tatsuya Mihashi in the lead.

"High and Low" followed a shoe executive Kingo Gondo (Mifune) who was in the middle of a complex corporate takeover when his plans were derailed by the accidental kidnapping and ransom of his chauffeur's son, instead of his own son.

ALSO READ:Jeffery Wright joins Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s ‘High and Low’

Lee's film will also star Jeffrey Wright and Ilfenesh Hadera. The movie is a collaboration between Apple Original Films and A24.

English cinema / World cinema

