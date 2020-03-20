Movies

Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ also put on hold due to coronavirus

Ranveer Singh in ‘83’

Ranveer Singh in ‘83’  

The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 10

The much-anticipated release of actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83 has been put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 10.

Ranveer, who will be seen playing the role of former cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film, took to Instagram, where he shared a post.

It read: “In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal.”

“We urge fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. ‘83’ is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we will bounce back from this soon.”

Ranveer then captioned the post: “83 is not just our film but the nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation comes first. Stay Safe, take care. We shall be back soon!“

The Kabir Khan-directed 83 tells the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

The film also stars Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing Kapil’s wife Romi. It also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 1:27:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/ranveer-singhs-83-also-put-on-hold-due-to-coronavirus/article31116629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY