Ranveer Singh to headline 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar's next 

The yet-to-be-titled film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan

Published - July 27, 2024 04:27 pm IST

PTI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh looks on during press conference to announce 67th Filmfare award in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh looks on during press conference to announce 67th Filmfare award in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) | Photo Credit: Rajanish Kakade

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is teaming up with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for his next feature film, the makers announced on Saturday.

The untitled film will feature an ensemble cast that also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan.

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma shelve ‘Rakshas’, promise to collaborate in future

Dhar, best known for his 2019 directorial debut "Uri: The Surgical Strike", will also produce the movie along with brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Jio Studios announced the movie and the star cast of the movie on their official Instagram account.

“This is what movie dreams are made of! Helmed by#RanveerSingh, directed by #AdityaDhar, this much-anticipated collaboration between #JioStudios and #B62Studios is all set to dazzle you with a stellar cast like never before,” the post read.

According to the makers, the film has started shooting. "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before.

Sanjay Dutt joins cast of ‘Housefull 5’

"With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal," Singh posted on Instagram.

The actor will also feature in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again” and headline the third instalment of Farhan Akhtar’s “Don” franchise.

