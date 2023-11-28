Ranveer Singh to be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival

November 28, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Apart from Ranveer, actor Diane Kruger and actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan will also be honoured at the event, Variety reported.

The festival will take place at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “This year we are honouring Ranveer Singh, an icon of Hindi cinema; Diane Kruger, who has delivered us a series of unforgettable characters from Helen of Troy to Tarantino’s Bridget von Hammersmark and affected us with her powerhouse performance of the avenging Angel Katja in Fatih Akin’s In the Fade; as well as the hugely beloved Abdullah Al-Sadhan who has been a mainstay of Saudi entertainment through Tash ma Tash for two decades and will also appear in this year’s competition title Norah. We are thrilled to be recognising each of their varied and deep contributions to cinema and to have them with us for our third edition,” said Mohammed Al-Turki, the CEO of the Red Sea Foundation.

ALSO READ:Farhan Akhtar announces ‘Don 3’, Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh

This year’s edition will be held from November 30 to December 9 on the Red Sea’s eastern shore. The festival is set to open with Yasir Al-Yasiri’s fantasy film, HWJN. The festival’s jury comprised of actor Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad fame), Frieda Printo (Slumdog Millionaire), Egyptian actor Amina Khalil and Spain’s Paz Vega.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. His last release was Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani, also starring Alia Bhatt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.