Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ to release on May 13

A still from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’

March 03, 2022 16:00 IST

Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang, the upcoming social comedy is backed by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.

“Jayeshbhai Jordaar”, fronted by Ranveer Singh, is slated to arrive in theatres on May 13.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang, the upcoming social comedy is backed by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.

In a social media post on Thursday, Singh unveiled the release date of the movie and introduced his titular character in a 49-second fun video.

Advertising

Advertising

“Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May (sic)” he captioned the post on Instagram.

The film has been postponed several times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36-year-old actor, whose last release was "83", said he is looking forward to the release of "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".

“Jayesh is a character that I have never attempted before, it was completely new for me to embody which was very exciting. I saw the prospect of creating something unique and original as a performer, it’s been a very fulfilling process.

“What I was attracted to is how he evolves into a hero and what he pulls off is remarkable and truly super. He is a superhero of a very unconventional type,” Singh said in a statement.

The movie marks a reunion for Singh and Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his break in Bollywood with the 2010 hit film "Band Baaja Baaraat".

“Jayeshbhai Jordaar” also marks the Bollywood debut of “Arjun Reddy” star Shalini Pandey. The film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

This is Yash Raj Films' third film release announcement this week, following Shah Rukh Khan-led "Pathaan" (January 25, 2023) and "Prithviraj", a period drama headlined by Akshay Kumar which will be released on June 3.