Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma shelve ‘Rakshas’, promise to collaborate in future

Updated - May 30, 2024 01:57 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Recent reports suggested Singh and Varma had parted ways over creative differences

The Hindu Bureau

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma

The makers of Rakshas issued a statement after reports emerged of Ranveer Singh and HanuMan director Prashant Varma parting ways over creative differences.

In a joint statement circulated online, Singh, Varma and producers Mythri Movie Makers clarified their official stances, stating that it was not the ideal time to project.

According to reports, Rakshas was said to be a period film with mythological overtones.

“Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully we will collaborate on something exciting in the future,” Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Ranveer’s energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future,”Prasanth Varma said.

Further clearing the air, the statement added: “Both the parties including Mythri Movie Makers agree that everyone’s intentions were right to make it happen but something’s sometimes aren’t meant to be at that time. The team shook hands with a promise to associate in times to come.”

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). As per prior reports, he is set to make his southern debut in Lokesh Kanagaraj’sCoolie starring Rajinikanth.

