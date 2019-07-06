Movies

Ranveer Singh unveils first look as Kapil Dev on birthday

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in ‘83’.

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in ‘83’.   | Photo Credit: Twitter

Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Kapil’s spouse Romi Dev in the film

On his 34th birthday, Ranveer Singh treated his fans with his first look as Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev from upcoming film 83.

The actor, who has impressed the audiences with his transformation as Peshwa Bajirao and Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opuses, has once again impressed the audience with his version of the former Indian skipper.

“On my special day, here’s presenting the Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev,” Ranveer wrote on Instagram along side his photo as the cricketer.

In the picture, the actor donning a white jersey looks convincing with his wavy hair and moustache as he recreates the all-rounder’s bowling action.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will chronicle India’s win under Kapil’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Kapil’s spouse Romi Dev in the film.

The movie marks Deepika and Ranveer’s first on-screen collaboration post their wedding in November 2018.

