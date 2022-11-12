Ranveer Singh honoured with Etoile d'Or award at Marrakech, actor sings 'Gully Boy' rap

The Marrakech International Film Festival has previously honoured Indian stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

ANI
November 12, 2022 17:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer Singh attends the opening ceremony of the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival, in Marrakech, Morocco, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: Ap

On the opening night of the Marrakech International Film Festival, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh took centre stage to dance and perform an impromptu rap number from 'Gully Boy' as he received the Etoile d'Or award.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Variety, during the festival’s opening ceremony, Ranveer performed one of his characteristic energy dances. As the actor was presented with Marrakech’s Etoile d’Or trophy, he said, “This is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all sorts of pain and suffering. I feel that in my capacity as an entertainer, the best thing I can do is lighten people’s burden.”

Following the opening ceremony performance, he moved to Marrakech's famous Jemaa El Fna Square where Ranveer's Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film 'Bajirao Mastani' was screened. There he treated the crowd to a rendition of a rap number from 'Gully Boy' and once again danced. "You put me on a stage and give me a mike, and I feel compelled to sing you a song, or do you a dance, or show you a movie, or tell you a story," he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Marrakech International Film Festival has previously honoured Indian stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and in 2012, it ran a special sidebar to mark 100 years of Indian cinema. This year the festival marks its first edition since 2019 and will run through November 11 to 19. It was revealed by ceremony host Nabila Kilani that owing to "difficult circumstances" jury members Danish director Susanne Bier and Guatemalan-born U.S. actor-producer Oscar Isaac could not attend.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hindi cinema
cinema
entertainment award

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app