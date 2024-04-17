‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ trailer: Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta and team fight a war far away from the battlefields

April 17, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

JioCinema has dropped the trailer of Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, an upcoming fictional war room drama web series starring Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lara Dutta, Prasanna and others.

A statement released by the makers states, “For the first time a web series decodes the modern warfare that isn’t simply fought on physical borders but transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geo-politics.”

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited.

Jimmy Shergill shared his excitement on the trailer launch, “This is unlike any role that I have done in the past. It has been challenging, to say the least, but also immensely satisfying to be part of India’s first war-room-focused series inspired from real-life events that shook the nation. We always read or hear about what happens on-ground during a war-like situation but being a part of Ranneeti allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy, the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room.”

“I remember an especially difficult schedule when the entire unit worked for 48 hours with no breaks but not a single cast member complained. We were on no-sleep but the adrenaline rush kept us going and how. It felt like we were right there in the middle of all the action.”

Lara Dutta who plays a power-broker, spoke about the shooting experience, “The urgency, the split-second decision making and the pressure in a war-room is unlike any other. As actors, being able to translate those emotions in an honest and authentic manner is a tough task. However, when you work with a brilliant team like that of Ranneeti, you grow tremendously as an actor with every single scene and dialogue delivery. Being from an Air Force background, working on the show felt close to home. We cannot wait for the audience to experience national pride the way we did, every single day on the set!”

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is set to stream on JioCinema from April 25. Watch the trailer here:

