Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' gets a new release date

December 09, 2022 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is inspired by true events

ANI

Rani Mukerji from ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ | Photo Credit: Zee Studios

Makers of Rani Mukerji’s upcoming movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway unveiled a new release date on Friday, on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Studios dropped the still of Rani Mukerji from the movie along with the announcement.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. The film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film, which was earlier slated to release on May 20, 20022, will premiere on March 3, 2023. The film was shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India.

Support our reporting.
Meanwhile, Rani is also coming up with her memoir, which is set to release on her birthday, March 21, 2023. The memoir will be a deeply personal, disarmingly honest account of Rani's inspiring journey.

Sharing more details about it, Rani said, "In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact they had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career. I haven't had the time to pause, and look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood. This one's for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special."

The book will be published by Harper Collins India.

