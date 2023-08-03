Rani Mukerji to deliver masterclass at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

August 03, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Actor Rani Mukerji will deliver a masterclass on her journey in cinema at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The event will take place on August 10 at the Immigration Museum in Melbourne, a day ahead of the festival’s official opening.

Rani, known for popular and acclaimed films like Raja Ke Aayegi Baraat, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Black, No One Killed Jessica and more, will be in conversation with a live audience comprising of fans and cinephiles. The actor will share insights into her craft and experiences as an actor.

Also Read: ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ turns the spotlight on state of custody cases abroad

Mukerji said in a statement, “I’m honoured to have been invited to the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. As an actor, I have been fortunate enough to receive incredible love from people in Australia and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey in Indian cinema through a masterclass that I have been invited to conduct.”

She added, “I think it will be a beautiful experience to connect with my fans and cinephiles during this event. I’m ready to delve into some of the most memorable characters from my filmography and try to peel off layers of emotions and nostalgia attached to those characters and scenes. I’m humbled that the film festival feels such roles and films have had an everlasting impact in the history of Indian cinema and that they should be discussed with audiences, fans and media in Australia.”

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will take place from August 11 to August 20.