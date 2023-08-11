Rani Mukerji reveals she had a miscarriage in 2020

August 11, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

Actor Rani Mukerji opened up about a personal tragedy while speaking at the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in Australia. Mukerji said she experienced a miscarriage five months into her second pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Business Today.

The miscarriage took place in 2020 before the filming of her movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Mukerji said she refrained from talking about it earlier as it could have been seen as a promotional tactic.

Rani Mukerji is married to director-producer Aditya Chopra. They have a seven-year-old daughter, Adira.

“Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs,” Mukerji was quoted as saying at the festival by Business Today.

“Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film… so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy,” the actor said.

Ten days after the miscarriage, Mukerji said, she received a call from producer Nikkhil Advani for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

The film, released in March this year, is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian mother who was separated from her kids by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services in 2011.

“After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through,” Mukerji said.

