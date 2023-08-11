HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rani Mukerji reveals she had a miscarriage in 2020

Speaking at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in Australia, Mukerji said she experienced a miscarriage five months into her second pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic

August 11, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji

Actor Rani Mukerji opened up about a personal tragedy while speaking at the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in Australia. Mukerji said she experienced a miscarriage five months into her second pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Business Today.

The miscarriage took place in 2020 before the filming of her movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Mukerji said she refrained from talking about it earlier as it could have been seen as a promotional tactic.

ALSO READ
Rani Mukerji on ‘Hey Ram’: For his 'Aparna', Kamalji taught me to act without make-up

Rani Mukerji is married to director-producer Aditya Chopra. They have a seven-year-old daughter, Adira.

“Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs,” Mukerji was quoted as saying at the festival by Business Today.

“Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film… so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy,” the actor said.

ALSO READ
At least 1 in 10 women experience miscarriage: study

Ten days after the miscarriage, Mukerji said, she received a call from producer Nikkhil Advani for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

The film, released in March this year, is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian mother who was separated from her kids by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services in 2011.

“After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through,” Mukerji said.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / health / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.