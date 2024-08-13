ADVERTISEMENT

Rani Mukerji commemorates 50 years of Yash Raj Films, launches first of its kind Yash Chopra stamp

Updated - August 13, 2024 05:55 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 05:53 pm IST

Actor Rani Mukerji launched Yash Chopra stamp at Australian Parliament to celebrate Indian cinema’s global impact and honour the Hindi filmmaker’s legacy

The Hindu Bureau

Rani Mukerji launches the Yash Chopra stamp as filmmaker Karan Johar looks on, ahead of the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Rani Mukerji launched a commemorative stamp in honour of the legendary film-maker Late Yash Chopra.

The milestone moment was witnessed at the first ever celebration of Indian cinema at the Australian Parliament, marking the 15th year of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The event was in tandem with the keynote speeches delivered by Rani and Karan Johar at the Parliament in Canberra.

In addition to their keynote addresses, the key highlight of the evening featured the launch of a special Late Yash Chopra stamp in memory his iconic cinematic legacy, his contributions to Indian cinema, and his efforts in making Hindi cinema a global pop culture movement.

Mr. Chopra was also the first Patron of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the festival has always had deep ties with him. The 15th annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is slated to commence from Thursday (August 15, 2024).

Rani said, “I’m truly honoured and humbled to be a part of this momentous occasion of the launch of legendary film-maker Yash Chopra’s commemorative stamp at the Australian Parliament House! This is not only a celebration of Yash Chopra and YRF’s rich and impactful 50-year-old legacy but also of the Indian film industry.”

ALSO READ:‘RRR’ star Ram Charan to be honoured at IFFM 2024

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange shared her thoughts, stating, “This is a landmark year for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as we celebrate our 15th year. And what a blessing for us to share this special evening, having Rani Mukerji unveil the Late Yash ji’s stamp. His contribution to Indian cinema has influenced generations and will continue to do so for times to come.”

