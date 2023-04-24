HamberMenu
The Package | 162 Stories

Randor Guy’s Rewind on Tamil Cinema

A collection of articles written by Randor Guy for The Hindu

April 24, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Randor Guy clicked on 3rd February 2013 during his talk ‘Scandals and Madras’, which was a part of the ‘Namma Chennai’ series initiative of The Hindu Metroplus and Sheraton Park Hotels and Towers

Veteran film historian, columnist, and writer Madabhushi Rangadorai, who went by his pen name Randor Guy, passed away on Sunday night after a prolonged illness at the age of 86.

A professional lawyer, it was Randor’s passion for films and writing that made him move from a career in law. He went on to write columns for many publications, including a weekly column ‘Blast from the Past’ in The Hindu. Notably, he also wrote screenplays for a few short documentaries and feature films, apart from producing advertisement films as well.

Veteran columnist, author and film historian Randor Guy no more

Randor also authored over 50 books in Tamil and English; ‘Memories of Madras’ was his last book. Known for his passion for music, Randor also wrote the lyrics for the ‘Love Is Fine Darling’ soundtrack in the Tamil movie Thavapudhalvan

Here’s a collection of articles written by Randor Guy for The Hindu

Chennai: 06/07/2011: The Hindu: Cinema Plus Tabloid Picture: Title: Puthu Vazavu Cast: M.K. Thiyagaraja Bhagavathar, Maduri and others.

Pudhu Vazhvu 1957

Randor Guy
Koodi Vaazhndal Kodi Nanmai

Koodi Vaazhnthaal Kodi Nanmai 1959

Randor Guy

Poompaavai 1944

Randor Guy
Chennai: 18/08/2014: The Hindu: Cinema plus: Blast from the Past column: Title: Orey Vazhi. Cast: T.S. Balaiah, M.N. Rajam and others. This is a Vasu film release. Direction: K. Shankar.

Orey Vazhi 1959

Randor Guy
Chennai: 30/04/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Past from the Blast: Title: Nilagiri Express. Cast: Sivaji Ganesan, Padmini, T.S. Baliah and Chandra Babu. Direction: Krishnan Panchu.

Pudhayal 1957

Randor Guy

M.K. Radha, the style icon

Randor Guy
M.K. Radha

The prince of celluloid

Randor Guy
Sati Leelavathi Still 1

M.K. Radha, the toast of theatre and cinema

Randor Guy
Drum dance in the film 'Chandralekha'. Photo: Special Arrangement

The wizard of lens

Randor Guy
vennira aadai

More on MSV’s favourite raag

Randor Guy
The first song that MSV composed in Bilaskhan-i Todi was from the hit film ‘Nichaya Thamboolam.’ Sivaji Ganesan and Jamuna starred in it. Photo:The Hindu Archives

MSV's love for the Bilaskhan-i Todi raag

RANDOR GUY
B. Saroja Devi in Saravana Films' 'Panathottam'

Hindustani raag and hit songs

Randor Guy
Comedian T. S. Durairaj. Photo: The Hindu Archives

Overshadowed by peer

Randor Guy
A scene from 'Pon Vayal'

Shone in serious roles too!

Randor Guy
Fatty Arbuckle and Buster Keaton

The first of the Kops

Randor Guy
GABLE 'THUMBING_! A LFT!, randor----Claudette Colbert 'thumbing' a lift!-------still 2----resending thanks

It happened to be a hit!

RANDOR GUY
randor---msg for m.r. devi----pic of Mack Sennett--- article will follow,,,,pl ack recpt---thanks--hasta la v vista

Comic greats: The man who founded fun

Randor Guy
P. Bhanumathi, MGR and T.S. Balaiah in 'Madurai Veeran'

Darling of the masses

Randor Guy
Aalukkoru Veedu

Blast from the Past: Alukkoru Veedu (1960)

Randor Guy

Utthami Petra Rathinam 1960

Randor Guy
Chennai: 22/07/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Swarnalatha.

Swarnalatha (1938)

Randor Guy
Chennnai: 29/05/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Rathnapuri Ilavarasi. This is a Sree Vinayaga pictures release. Direction: Ramanna.

Ratnapuri Ilavarasi (1960)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 07/07/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the past Column: Title: Ellam Unakkaga. Cast: Sivaji Ganesan, Savithri, T.K. Ramachandran, Baliah, S.V. Ranga Rao.

Ellaam Unakkaaga (1961)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 01/07/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past column: Title: Kuravangi, Cast: Sivaji Ganesan, Savithri and others. This is a Megalaya release. Story, Dialogue: M. Karunanidhi, Direction: Kasilingam.

Kuravanji (1960)

Randor Guy

Abalai Anjugam 1959

Randor Guy

When Hugo played in Tamil

Randor Guy
Chennai: 16/06/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title; Aval Yaar, Sudarshanam pictures. Producer and Direction: K.J. Mahadevan. Actor: Sivaji Ganesan, T.K Ramachandran and others.

Aval Yaar (1957)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 11/06/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: A Scene from Amutha Films 'Dikkatra Parvathi'.

Celebrating a Rajaji classic

Randor Guy
Chennai: 15/06/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Title: Kannadi Maligai. This is a Rani Pictures release, Producer: T.R. Radharani, Direction: Sami Mahesh.

Kannadi Maaligai (1962)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 05/12/2013: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Bhaktha Sree Thiyagaraja. 32 Popular Kirthanas intact in the whole song. This is a Bomay Sagar Movie tone productions release. Mathri mangalam Natesa Iyer Song is very popular in this picture.

Bhaktha Sri Thyagaraja (1937)

Randor Guy

Kathanayaki (1955)

Randor Guy

Brahmarishi Vishwamithra (1948)

randor guy

Anbu  Engey 1958

RANDOR GUY

Vatsala Kalyanam (1935)

RANDOR GUY

Punjab Kesari 1938

Randor Guy
The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Manap Pandal. R.R. Pictures release. Cast: Mr.Thangavelu, Ms. Saroja Devi and others. Producer: T.R. Rammanna.

Manapandhal (1961)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 16/04/2014: The Hindu: Past from the Blast Column: Title: Pilot Premnath. Cast: Sivaji Ganesan, Malini Ponsoko and others. Story Dialogue: A.C. Thirulokachander, Producer: T.M. Menon and Saleem.

Pilot Premnath 1978

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 19/03/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Dhayalan. Salem Modern Theatres Limited, Madurai Kasi Maharaja picture production.

Dayalan (1941)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 31/03/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Nil, Kaavani, Kadhali. Cast: Jai Shankar and others. This is a Reena film Release. Direction: C.V. Rajaendren.

Nil Gavani Kaadhali - 1969

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 25/03/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Shylock. This is a Base story of William Shakesphere venice Merchant. Story Dialogue: Kinima Ramu. Bharath Picture Publications.

Shylock (1941)

RANDOR GUY
Photo of T.R. Rajakumari

Kumara Kulothungan (1939)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 12/03/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus Tabloid: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Sri_Andal, (U.R. Jeeva Rathnam), One of the excellent movie in the Yester year.

Sree Andal (1949)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 04/03/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Title: Yanai Valartha Vanambadi. This is a Neela Productions release, Direction: Subramaniam, Studio: Meeryland.

Yaanai Valartha Vaanambadi (1959)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 27/02/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Title: Aaraichi Manni. Direction: Raja Sandoo.

Araichimani or Manuneethi Chozhan (1942)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 19/02/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Title: Viswamithra.

Viswamitra 1936

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 06/12/2013: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Athiroopa Amaravathi. Sundaram Talkies, Coimbatore presents. Sundaram Sound studios.

Athiroopa Amaravathi 1935

RANDOR GUY
Chandra Mohana or Samooga Thondu

Blast from the Past: Chandra Mohana or Samooga Thondu 1936

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 28/01/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Bhisma. Salem film Limited. This compay release one of the magnify present tamil speaking movie. calcutta-east India film producer.

Bhishma (1936)

RANDOR GUY
Maya Machhindra

Maya Machhindra (1939)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 17/01/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Radha Kalyanam. This is a Meenakshi Talkies presents.Directed by S.K. Sachi.

Radha Kalyanam (1935)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 30/12/2013: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Izhandha Kadal and Chandra Hari. Bhakshi raja films producer. This is a Ashoka film release.

Chandrahari (1941)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 30/12/2013: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Izhandha Kadal and Chandra Hari. Bhakshi raja films producer. This is a Ashoka film release.

Ezhandha Kaadhal (1941)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 24/12/2013: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Shantha. Cast: Vijayakumari and others.

Shantha (1941)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 18/12/2013: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Karaikal Ammaiyar, this is a Kandan Company. Producer: C.V. Raman, Director: C. V. Raman. Kandan Studios - Coimbatore.

Karaikkal Ammaiyar (1943)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 31/03/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Col: Nadadodi. Cast: MGR, B. Saroja Devi, Nagesh and others.

Dheiva Thaai (1964)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 24/03/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast From the Past Column: Title: Naan En Piranden. Cast: M.G. Ramachandran, Kanchana amd others.

Naan Yean Pirandhen (1972)

randor guy
Chennai: 14/11/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Pallandu Vazha Cast: MGR, Latha and others.

Pallandu Vazhga (1975)

Randor Guy
13CP Oru Thaai Makkal

Oru Thai Makkal (1971) TAMIL

Randor Guy
Chennai: 10/02/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Col: Nadadodi. Cast: MGR, J. Jayalalithaa, Nagash and others.

Oli Vilakku (1968)

Randor guy
Chennai: 17/02/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Col: Nadadodi. Cast: MGR, Savithri, Nagesh and others.

Vettaikaaran (1964)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 10/02/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Col: Nadadodi. Cast: MGR, Saroja Devi and others.

Naadodi (1966)tamil

Randor guy
31CP Thozilali 1 MGR

Thozhilaali (1964)

Randor guy
Latha and MGR in Sri Umaiyambal Productions' 'Neethikku Thalai Vanangu'.

Neethikku Thalai Vanangu (1976)

17CP_MAHADEVI

Mahadevi (1957)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 14/11/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Chanrodayam Cast: MGR,J. Jayalalithaa and others.

Blast from the past: Chandhrodhayam (1966)

randor guy
Chennai: 04/08/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plsu: Title: 10cp Nallavan Vazhvan. Cast: M.G. Ramachandran, M.N. Nambiar and others.

Blast from the past: Nallavan Vaazhvaan (1961)

Randor guy
Chennai: 23/06/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Kanchi Thalaivan, Cast: M.G. Ramachandran, Padmini and others.

Kanchi Thalaivan(1963)

randor guy
Chennai: 26/11/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Bhagyavathi, Cast: Sivaji Ganesan, Padimini, Thanga Velu, Raja Sulochana and oathers.This is a Ravi Productions release. Direction: Prasad. Producer: A.C. Pillai, Story Dialogue: Ra. Vea.

Bhagyavathi (1957)

randor guy
A still from Thalai Kottuthan Thambi

Thalai Koduthaan Thambi (1959)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 27/10/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Aanandan. This a producer of Baugh films and Bharath Movietone. other title is Agginni Purana Magimai.

Aanandan (1942)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 14/10/2015: Cinema Plus: Past from the Blast Column: Title: Rattha Thilakkam Cast: Sivaji Ganesan, Savithri, Nagesh, Manorma and others. Producer: Panju Arunachalam, Story & Direction: Thatha Mirashi. Lyrics: Kannadasan, Music: Mahadevan. Studio: Majestic. This is a National Movies.

Rattha Thilakam (1963)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 06/10/2015: Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past: Title: Poova Thalaiya, Cast: Nagesh, L.R. Varalakshmi and others.

Poova Thalaiya (1969)

Randor guy
Chennai: 01/10/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Annavin Aasai. Cast: Gemini ganesan, K. Balaji and Savithri. this picture has been released in the year 1966.

Annavin Aasai (1966)

27CP_Amaradeepam

Amara Deepam (1956)

A still from Mudhal Thethi

Muthal Thethi (1955)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 01/09/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Cast: Sivaji Ganesan and others. Direction: Bhim Singh.

Pava Mannippu (1961)

Randor Guy
SIVAJI, PADMINI IN PUNARJANMAM. DIR .SRIDHAR 30CP_PUNARJANMAM

Punarjanmam (1961)

RANDOR GUY
A still from Sanyasi-Samsari

Sanyasi-Samsari (1942)

RANDOR GUY
RAJA DESINGU _STARRIG M.G.R., BANUMATHI DIR.T.R. Raghunath

Raja Desingu (1960)

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 05/08/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Meenda Sorgam, Cast: Gemini Ganesan, Padmini and others. This is a Maduram Pictures release. Story, Dialogue and Direction: Sridhar.

'Meenda Sorgam' 1960

RANDOR GUY
Athisaya pen

Athisaya Penn (1959 )

Randor Guy
A poster of Puthumai Penn

Puthumai Penn (1959)

Randor guy
Penn Manam

Penn Manam (1952)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 23/06/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Athey Kangal, Cast: Ravi Chandran, Balaji, Jai Shankar, Senthamarai, Kanchana and others.

Athey Kangal 1967

Randor Guy
kasedan kadavulada

Kaasethan Kadavulada (1972)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 12/02/2013: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Title: Chittor Ranipadmini. Cast: Sovako Ganesan, Padmini, this is a Uma Pictures release. Direction: C.H. Narayanamurthy.

Chitoor Rani Padmini (1963)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 11/10/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Maadappurra. Cast: M.G.R, Saroja Devi, M.R. Radha, M.N. Nambiar.This is a P.V.N. Productins release.

Madappura (1962, Tamil)

Randor Guy
PATHA KANEEKA gemini ganesan , savithiri, vija kumari dir. K .SANKAR

Paatha Kaanikkai 1962

Randor Guy
Chennai: 21/05/2015: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Konjum Salangai Cast: Gemini Ganesan, Savithri and others. This is a Devi films release. Producer and Direction: M.V. Raman.

Konjum Salangai 1962

Randor Guy
Chennai: 11/10/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Thamarai Kulam. Cast: Gopalakrishnan, Vijayakumari and others. Direction: V. Sreenivasan, Studio: Golden. This is a Kalyani pictures release.

Thamarai Kulam 1959

Randor Guy
Chennai: 01/04/2015: Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past: Title: Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Cast: Sivaji Ganesan and others.

Veera Pandya Kattabomman 1959

Randor Guy
Chennai: 02/05/2015: Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past: Title: Nichaya Thambulam, Cast: Sivaji Ganesan, Jamuna and others.

Blast from the past: Nichaya Thamboolam 1962

Randor Guy
26cp KALATHURKANNAMMA2

Kalathoor Kannamma (1959)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 16/04/2015: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column:Title: Anbu Cast: Sivaji Ganesan, Padmini and others. This is a Natesh Art Pictures production release.

Anbu 1953

Randor Guy
Chennai: 08/04/2015: Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Raja Rani, Cast: Sivaji Ganesan, Padmini and others. This is a Natinal Productions release. Story & Dialogue: M. Karunanidhi, Direction: Bhimsingh, Studio: Newton.

Raja Rani (1956)

Randor Guy
MAHESWARI GEMINI, SAVITHIRI

Maheswari (1955)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 25/03/2015: The Hindu: Blast from past column: Title: Shanthi Nilayam. Cast: Gemini ganesan and others. Story Dialogue: Gopu, Direction: G.S. Mani, Music: M.S. Viswanathan, Lyrics: Kavignar Kannadasan.

Shanthi Nilayam 1969

Randor Guy
Chennai: 18/03/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Past from the Blast: Title: Mullai Vanam

Mullaivanam (1965)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 12/03/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Past from the Blast: Title: Nilagiri Express. Cast: Jai Shankar, Vijaya Lalitha and others.

Neelagiri Express 1968

Randor Guy
Chennai: 24/02/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Aadipperukku Cast: Gemini Ganesan, Saroja Devi and others. Story: Maggallanban, Story Dialogue: Jaavar Seetharaman, Music: A.M. Raja, Camera: Thambu, Art: Balu, Studio: Majestic, Lyrics: Kannadasan Kotthamanagalam Subbu and Santhanam. Direction: K. Shankar.

Aadiperukku - 1962

Randor Guy
KONJUM KUMARI R.S.Manohar, Manorama in Dir.G.VISWANATHAN

Konjum Kumari (1963)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 16/09/2011: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Neelavuku Nehranja Manasu, Starring: Ms. Kannamba, Ms. Jamuna, Ms. Rajasulochana and others. This is a Royal Films.Direction: K. Somu, Story Dialogue: A.P. Nagarajan.

Neelavukku Niranja Manasu 1958

Randor Guy
Naan Kanda Sorgam

Naan Kanda Sorgam 1960

Randor Guy
A still fromt the film Bhagapirivinai

Bhagapirivinai 1959

Randor Guy
Chennai: 21/01/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Prembandhan Cast: M.K. Radha, T. Suryakumai, R.B. Laxmi Devi and K. Swamy.

Blast from the past: Prema Bandhan 1941

Randor Guy
Chennai: 14/01/2015: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Title: Ammaiyappan. Cast: Mr. S.S. Rajendran, Ms. Vijayakumar and others. This is a Naional Productions, Story Dialogue: Kalignar M. Karunanidhi.

Ammaiyappan (1954)

Randor Guy
.MA.V .PICTURES PANJALI

Panchaali (1959)

Randor Guy
Dir.T.R.Sundaram

Mayavathi (1949)

Randor Guy
KAPPALATTIYA_THAMIZHAN SIVAJI GANESAN, GEMINI & OTHERS

Kappalottiya Thamizhan (1961)

Randor Guy
The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Mallika. Cast: Gemini Ganesan, Padmini and others. Produce and Direction: Joseph Thaliath Jr. This is a Citadel release.

Mallika 1957

Randor Guy
SAMSARAM

Samsaram 1951

Randor Guy
Chennai: 24/11/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Manaviya Manithanian Manickkam. Cast: Balaji, Vijaya Kumari and others.Direction: K. Vembu, Story: Maggalanppan, Story: Rajagopal, Studio: Golden, Associate Director: D.V. Naidu. This is a K.M.D.V.N. Productrion release.

Manaiviyey Manithanin Manickam (1959)

Randor Guy
Balamani

Balamani 1937

Randor Guy
Chennai: 12/11/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Vaazaapiranthaval, Cast: T.R. Rajakumari, B.S. Saroja and others. Direction Ramanna.

Vaazhapirandhaval (1953)

Randor Guy
A poster of the movie.

Maamiyaar Mecchina Marumagal (1959)

Randor Guy
07fr_linda

Iconic ‘DEMONIC’ girl

RANDOR GUY
Chennai: 19/03/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Pictures: Title: Thilakam. Cast: Kula Deivam Rajagopal, Lalitha, Sriranjani and others. Direction: Krishnan Panju, Music: R. Sudurshanam.

Thilakam 1959

Randor Guy
Poster of Paavai Vilakku

Blast from the past: Paavai Vilakku 1960

Randor Guy
KALAIVANAN _ Cast.NAGESWARAO, Anjali devi

Blast from the past: Kalaivaanan 1959

Randor Guy
Sengottai Singam

Blast from the past: Sengottai Singam 1958

Randor Guy
City Lights (1931

Comic Greats: The eternal tramp

Randor Guy
Jothi (1939)

Jothi 1939

Randor Guy
Buster Keaton

Deadpan funny man

Randor Guy
Chennai: 23/09/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Title: Dharma Devatha. Cast: Raghini, Shanthakumari, Lalitha, Padmini, Girija, Kausik, Lingamurthy, Muggamala, Reealanki and others. Direction: P. Pulliah. Simulateaneously released Tamil and Telugu.

Dharma Devatha 1952

Randor Guy
cp_Harry langdon and joan crawford

Just for laughs

Randor Guy
Anubhavi Raja Anubhavi

Anubavi Raja Anubavi

Randor Guy

Rudhra Thaandavam (1978) Tamil

Rajanagam tamil film

Raja Nagam (1974)

Chennai: 06/10/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Irulum Oliyum, Cast: AVM Rajan, Vanishree, Puttanna Kanagal and others.

Irulum Oliyum (1971)

Padmini and Major Sundarajan in ' Penn Deivam'. Photo: The Hindu Archives

Penn Deivam (1970)

Deivathin Deivam

Deivathin Deivam (1962) TAMIL

thedi vandha selvam

Thedi Vandha Selvam (1958) Tamil

Chennai: 09/08/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the past Column: Title: Neengada Nenaivu, Cast: S.S. Rajendran. Vijayakumar and others.

Neengatha Ninaivu (1963)

Avan Pitthana Movie Still

Avan Pithana? (1966)

Punnagai (1971)

Thyagi (1947)

RANDOR GUY
Pookkari Movie Still

Pookari (1973)

Randor Guy
A still from Pillaiyo Pillai (1972)

Pillaiyo Pillai (1972)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 23/06/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past column: Title: En Thambi, Cast: Sivaji Ganesan, Balaji and others.

En Thambi (1968)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 11/10/2014: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Adisaya Thiudan/ Cast: Gemini Ganesan, savithri, Subbiah, Baliah, Thangavel and others. Directrion: P. Pulliah, Producer: Bhava Nararayana D.B. Narayana.

Athisaya Thirudan (1958)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 09/06/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Annakili Cast: Sivakumar, Sujatha. Music: Illayaraja, Direction: Devaraj.

Annakili (1976)

RANDOR GUY
Darmam Thalaikakkum Movie still, MGR with Saroja devi

Dharmam Thalai Kaakkum (1963)

Randor guy
Chennai: 25/05/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Thaisollai Thattathe Cast: M.G. Ramachandran, Saroja Devi and others.

Thaai Sollai Thattathe(1961)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 31/03/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast From the Past Column: Title: Thani Piravi M.G.R., J. Jayaalalitha. and others.

Thanipiravi (1966)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 11/05/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast From the Past Column: Title: Parakkum Paavai. Cast: M.G.R., Saroja Devi, Chandra Babu and others.

Parakkum Paavai (1966)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 05/05/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Petralthan Pillaiya, Cast: MGR, Saroja Devi, M.R. Radha and others.

Petraalthan Pillaiya (1966)

Randor guy
Chennai: 28/04/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Ulagam Sutrum valiban Cast: MGR, Latha and others.

Ulagam Sutrum Vaaliban (1973)

Randor Guy
Chennai: 20/04/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Col: Nadadodi. Cast: MGR, J. Jayalalithaa and others.

Arasa Kattalai (1967)

randor guy
Radha Saluja, MG Ramachandran and Pandaribai in `Prema Dharmama' or Idhayakkani

Idhayakkani (1975)

Randor guy

Ninaivil Nindraval (1967)

Randor Guy

Aalayam (1967)

Randor Guy
kannin manigal

Kannin Manigal (1956)

Randor Guy
enga pappa

Enga Pappa (1966)

Randor Guy

Yaen (1970)

Randor Guy

Vilaiyattu Pillai (1970)

Randor Guy

Dharmam Engey (1972)

Randor Guy

Enga Mama (1970)

Randor Guy

Moondrezhuthu (1968) TAMIL

Randor Guy

Uttharavindri Ulle Vaa (1970) TAMIL

Randor Guy

Kasi Yathirai (1973) TAMIL

Randor Guy

Vellikizhamai Viratham (1974) TAMIL

Randor Guy
Chennai: 28/07/2016: The Hindu: Cinema Plus: Blast from the Past Column: Title: Vaa Raja Vaa, Cast: Sirkazhi Govindarajan, Master Prabhakar. Direction: A.P. Nagarajan.

Vaa Raja Vaa (1969)

Randor Guy

