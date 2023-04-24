Randor Guy’s Rewind on Tamil Cinema

April 24, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Veteran film historian, columnist, and writer Madabhushi Rangadorai, who went by his pen name Randor Guy, passed away on Sunday night after a prolonged illness at the age of 86.

A professional lawyer, it was Randor’s passion for films and writing that made him move from a career in law. He went on to write columns for many publications, including a weekly column ‘Blast from the Past’ in The Hindu. Notably, he also wrote screenplays for a few short documentaries and feature films, apart from producing advertisement films as well.

Randor also authored over 50 books in Tamil and English; ‘Memories of Madras’ was his last book. Known for his passion for music, Randor also wrote the lyrics for the ‘Love Is Fine Darling’ soundtrack in the Tamil movie Thavapudhalvan

