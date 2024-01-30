Randeep Hooda’s ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ release date announced

January 30, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday announced that Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, will be released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

The film, which features Hooda in the titular character, marks the actor's directorial debut. The actor, known for movies such as Highway, Sarbjit and Sultan, shared the news on microblogging site X.

According to the makers, the film embarks on a "compelling odyssey, bringing to life the legendary yet neglected tale of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar – a visionary, and a firebrand".

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles, is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar.

Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty have co-produced the movie.

