Movies
Entertainment
Movies
‘Bachelor Party’ movie review: Diganth, Yogi salvage this middling comedy drama
Vivek M.V.
‘Singapore Saloon’ movie review: RJ Balaji’s partly funny drama suffers from identity crisis
Gopinath Rajendran
‘Case of Kondana’ movie review: Vijay Raghavendra anchors a gripping thriller
Vivek M.V.
Suhas on ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’: I don’t think I have worked this hard for any film
Actor Suhas opens up on the Telugu film ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’, the story of which has been partially inspired by events witnessed by debut director Dushyanth Katikaneni
Top Picks
‘Bhakshak’ trailer: Bhumi Pednekar unearths secrets at a shelter home
‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ trailer: The ‘S’ stands for ‘Spy’ in Henry Cavill’s action comedy
Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ adds new cast members, shoot begins
Lulu Wang on ‘Expats’: The all-female writers’ room created a beautiful safe space
Rajinikanth on rumours about tiff with Vijay: I am his well-wisher and not his competitor
Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's 'The Test' concludes production
‘My Demon’ K-drama review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung light up the screen in a show that loses steam midway
‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock to play DC’s new ‘Supergirl’
‘Despicable Me 4’ trailer: Gru welcomes new member to family; Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara to voice new villains
Behind the daring dystopia of Ishan Shukla’s ‘Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust’
Coming to Netflix: ‘Bhakshak’, ‘Love Is Blind Season 6’, ‘Good Morning, Veronica: Season 3’, ‘Ashes’, and more
The Hindu Bureau
‘Heeramandi’ first look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali teases a star-studded drama
The Hindu Bureau
Vikas Badiger’s The Ocean Connection stirs conservation waters
Shilpa Anandraj
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting
Reuters
Mohit Suri sets new-age love story at Yash Raj Films
The Hindu Bureau
Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's 'The Test' concludes production
PTI
‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ trailer: The ‘S’ stands for ‘Spy’ in Henry Cavill’s action comedy
The Hindu Bureau
Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ adds new cast members, shoot begins
The Hindu Bureau
‘The Idea of You’, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, to close SXSW 2024
The Hindu Bureau
‘Extraction’ director Sam Hargrave to direct ‘Kill Them All’ for Paramount
PTI
Keke Palmer joins Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’
The Hindu Bureau
Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform at BAFTA Film Awards
ANI
Chita Rivera, revered Tony-winning actor, dancer and singer, dies at 91
AP
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman are about to save MCU with 'Deadpool 3', says Matthew Vaughn
PTI
