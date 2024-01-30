GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Movies

Movies

‘Bachelor Party’ movie review: Diganth, Yogi salvage this middling comedy drama

Vivek M.V.
Movies

‘Singapore Saloon’ movie review: RJ Balaji’s partly funny drama suffers from identity crisis

Gopinath Rajendran
Vijay Raghavendra in ‘Case of Kondana’.
Movies

‘Case of Kondana’ movie review: Vijay Raghavendra anchors a gripping thriller

Vivek M.V.
Suhas (centre) with co-actors in a scene from ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’, the Telugu film directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni.
Movies
Suhas on ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’: I don’t think I have worked this hard for any filmActor Suhas opens up on the Telugu film ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’, the story of which has been partially inspired by events witnessed by debut director Dushyanth Katikaneni

Top Picks

A still from ‘Bhakshak’
Movies ‘Bhakshak’ trailer: Bhumi Pednekar unearths secrets at a shelter home
Movies ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ trailer: The ‘S’ stands for ‘Spy’ in Henry Cavill’s action comedy
Michelle Yeoh begins filming for ‘Star Trek: Section 31’
Movies Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ adds new cast members, shoot begins
Filmmaker Lulu Wang
Movies Lulu Wang on ‘Expats’: The all-female writers’ room created a beautiful safe space
Actor Rajinikanth
Movies Rajinikanth on rumours about tiff with Vijay: I am his well-wisher and not his competitor
Movies Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's 'The Test' concludes production
A still from ‘My Demon’
Entertainment ‘My Demon’ K-drama review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung light up the screen in a show that loses steam midway
Milly Alcock
Movies ‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock to play DC’s new ‘Supergirl’
Movies ‘Despicable Me 4’ trailer: Gru welcomes new member to family; Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara to voice new villains
Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust
Movies Behind the daring dystopia of Ishan Shukla’s ‘Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust’

More stories from Movies

Sanjay Mishra and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Bhakshak’.

Coming to Netflix: ‘Bhakshak’, ‘Love Is Blind Season 6’, ‘Good Morning, Veronica: Season 3’, ‘Ashes’, and more

The Hindu Bureau
Cast of ‘Heeramandi’ 

‘Heeramandi’ first look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali teases a star-studded drama

The Hindu Bureau
Vikas in Honnavar

Vikas Badiger’s The Ocean Connection stirs conservation waters

Shilpa Anandraj
File pictuer of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting

Reuters
Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri sets new-age love story at Yash Raj Films

The Hindu Bureau
Nayanthara and Sashikanth in a working still from ‘The Test’

Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's 'The Test' concludes production

PTI
A still from ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ 

‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ trailer: The ‘S’ stands for ‘Spy’ in Henry Cavill’s action comedy

The Hindu Bureau
Michelle Yeoh begins filming for ‘Star Trek: Section 31’

Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ adds new cast members, shoot begins

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Idea of You’

‘The Idea of You’, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, to close SXSW 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Sam Hargrave

‘Extraction’ director Sam Hargrave to direct ‘Kill Them All’ for Paramount

PTI
Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer joins Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’

The Hindu Bureau
Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform at BAFTA Film Awards

ANI
Chita Rivera accepts Lifetime Achievement Honors at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York, U.S., 10/06/2018

Chita Rivera, revered Tony-winning actor, dancer and singer, dies at 91

AP
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman are about to save MCU with 'Deadpool 3', says Matthew Vaughn

PTI
SHOW MORE
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in