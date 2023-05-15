HamberMenu
Randeep Hooda’s cop series ‘Inspector Avinash’ to stream on JioCinema

Set in the 1990s, the series is inspired by the real-life exploits of Uttar Pradesh supercop Avinash Mishra

May 15, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Randeep Hooda turns a swashbuckling cop in ‘Inspector Avinash’

Randeep Hooda turns a swashbuckling cop in ‘Inspector Avinash’

Streaming platform JioCinema has announced the premiere of Inspector Avinash, a new action drama series starring Randeep Hooda.

Set in the 1990s, the series is inspired by the real-life exploits of Uttar Pradesh supercop Avinash Mishra, who took on the arms mafia. The show is written and directed by Neerraj Pathak.

Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman are also featured in the cast of Inspector Avinash.

Hooda made his series debut in CAT (on Netflix) last year.

“As an actor, I am always drawn towards real-life stories of unsung heroes,” Randeep Hooda said in a statement. “Mishra’s story is nothing short of a real-life modern day Robinhood, fighting against crime and standing up for what’s right and I am truly honoured to be a part out this heroic story.”

Inspector Avinash will stream for free on JioCinema from May 18.

The platform recently rolled out its Premium subscription plan for select content.

