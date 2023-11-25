Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram to get married in Imphal

November 25, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on Saturday announced that they are getting married on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. Randeep, 47, and Lin took to Instagram to share the details about their wedding in the latter's hometown, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai for their film industry friends.

“Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends.”

“We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful,” the couple said in a joint statement.

ALSO READ:‘Jaane Jaan’ movie review: Jaideep Ahlawat shines next to Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma in this hillside thriller

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo has been in a relationship for sometime. Lin, 37, is a model, actor and businesswoman, who has featured in films such as Mary Kom, Rangoon and recently Jaane Jaan. Hooda was last seen in movie Sergeant. His upcoming film is Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he has also directed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.