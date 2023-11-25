HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram to get married in Imphal

Randeep, and Lin took to Instagram to share the details about their wedding in the latter's hometown, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai for their film industry friends

November 25, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

PTI
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. | Photo Credit: randeephooda/Instagram

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on Saturday announced that they are getting married on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. Randeep, 47, and Lin took to Instagram to share the details about their wedding in the latter's hometown, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai for their film industry friends.

“Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends.”

ALSO READ
‘CAT’ series review: Laced with dollops of dope and gunpowder, Randeep Hooda drives this twisted tale of grit from Punjab

“We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful,” the couple said in a joint statement.

ALSO READ:‘Jaane Jaan’ movie review: Jaideep Ahlawat shines next to Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma in this hillside thriller

The duo has been in a relationship for sometime. Lin, 37, is a model, actor and businesswoman, who has featured in films such as Mary Kom, Rangoon and recently Jaane Jaan. Hooda was last seen in movie Sergeant. His upcoming film is Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he has also directed.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.