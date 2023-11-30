ADVERTISEMENT

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share wedding photos: ‘From today, we are one’

November 30, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The two actors tied the knot on Wednesday at Chumthang Sanapung in Manipur capital Imphal

PTI

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram were married in a private ceremony in Imphal, Manipur

Actor-couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared first pictures from their wedding.

The two actors tied the knot on Wednesday at Chumthang Sanapung in Manipur capital Imphal.

"From today, we are One. #JustMarried," Hooda and Laishram posted on their respective Instagram pages along with photos from the marriage ceremony.

ALSO READ
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram to get married in Imphal

Hooda, who has acted in films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Jannat 2, Highway and Sarbjit, was dressed in traditional Manipuri white dhoti (Pheijom), kurta and turban (Kokyet).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Laishram wore the traditional Manipuri costume of Potloi, a highly decorated red-coloured cylindrical skirt made of thick fabric and a traditional dark green blouse embellished with jewellery.

The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other with floral garland made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.

ALSO READ
Randeep Hooda: ‘CAT’ is an opportunity to portray real Sikh people

Hooda, 47, and Lin, 37, have been in a relationship for sometime. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman, who has featured in films such as Mary Kom, Rangoon and most recently Jaane Jaan.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lin’s co-star from Mary Kom, wished the couple on Instagram Stories by writing, “Congratulations and so much love (red heart emoji) @linlaishram and @randeephooda.” Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Sayani Gupta and others also congratulated the couple.

Hooda was last seen in the movie Sergeant and his upcoming film is Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he has also directed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US