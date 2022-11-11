Randeep Hooda-led Netflix series 'CAT' to premiere on December 9

Randeep Hooda in the poster of ‘CAT’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix revenge drama CAT, starring Randeep Hooda, is set to arrive on December 9, the streamer announced Friday.

The series, which comes from creator and showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua, marks Randeep's second collaboration with the streamer after the 2020 hit movie Extraction.

Netflix India shared the premiere date of the series on Twitter.

CAT is dubbed as a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands and follows the story of an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers.

Balwinder, who has previously penned films such as Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan, has co-directed the show with Rupinder Chahal and Jimmy Singh.

CAT is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment.