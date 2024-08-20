ADVERTISEMENT

Randeep Hooda joins Sunny Deol in upcoming action film

Published - August 20, 2024 04:36 pm IST

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film stars Deol in the lead; Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra also feature in pivotal roles

PTI

Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda is the latest addition to Sunny Deol's upcoming action film with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film stars Deol in the lead. Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra also feature in pivotal roles.

‘Karma’: Randeep Hooda comments on death of Sarabjit Singh’s killer

Hooda, 48, announced the news on his official social media handles.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Excited to be a part of this action feast - '#SDGM'. Cannot wait to get on sets with @iamsunnydeol Paaji and the entire team. As promised, this will be a MASS FEAST," Hooda posted on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Malineni is best known for directing Telugu action films such as “Don Seenu”, “Bodyguard”, “Balupu”, and “Veera Simha Reddy”.

Sunny Deol’s film with director Gopichand Malineni goes on floors

The actor most recently directed "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar", which was released in March.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US