GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Randeep Hooda joins Sunny Deol in upcoming action film

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film stars Deol in the lead; Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra also feature in pivotal roles

Published - August 20, 2024 04:36 pm IST

PTI
Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda is the latest addition to Sunny Deol's upcoming action film with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film stars Deol in the lead. Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra also feature in pivotal roles.

‘Karma’: Randeep Hooda comments on death of Sarabjit Singh’s killer

Hooda, 48, announced the news on his official social media handles.

"Excited to be a part of this action feast - '#SDGM'. Cannot wait to get on sets with @iamsunnydeol Paaji and the entire team. As promised, this will be a MASS FEAST," Hooda posted on X.

Malineni is best known for directing Telugu action films such as “Don Seenu”, “Bodyguard”, “Balupu”, and “Veera Simha Reddy”.

Sunny Deol’s film with director Gopichand Malineni goes on floors

The actor most recently directed "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar", which was released in March.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.