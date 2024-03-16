ADVERTISEMENT

Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood join cast of animated show 'Among Us'

March 16, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The show will follow a similar premise as that of the game, which was about the crew of a spaceship trying to find an alien shapeshifter who’s impersonating and killing crew member

PTI

Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown and Elijah Wood | Photo Credit: @randallparkermovie, @yvettenicolebrown, @elijahwoodsmusic/Instagram

ALSO READ
How ‘Dune’ became a beacon for the fledgling environmental movement

Actors Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown and Elijah Wood have joined the voice cast for the upcoming animated series Among Us. The Last of Us actor Ashley Johnson has also joined the cast of the show, which is based on a popular mobile game of the same title. It hails from Hollywood production company CBS Studios.

The show will follow a similar premise as that of the game, which was about the crew of a spaceship trying to find an alien shapeshifter who’s impersonating and killing crew members. Park of Always Be My Maybe fame will voice Red, the people-pleasing, blowhard captain of the Skeld ship, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

ALSO READ
‘The Gentlemen’ series review: This Guy Ritchie spin-off is stylish and senseless

Johnson plays Purple, the ship’s suspicious and sarcastic head of security, while Brown voices Orange, the head of HR. Wood will lend his voice to Green, an unpaid intern. Owen Dennis will serve as creator and executive producer on the project under his overall deal with CBS Studios.

Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander and Carl Neisser of Innersloth and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina will also serve as executive producers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US