Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood join cast of animated show 'Among Us'

The show will follow a similar premise as that of the game, which was about the crew of a spaceship trying to find an alien shapeshifter who’s impersonating and killing crew member

March 16, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

PTI
Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown and Elijah Wood

Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown and Elijah Wood | Photo Credit: @randallparkermovie, @yvettenicolebrown, @elijahwoodsmusic/Instagram

Actors Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown and Elijah Wood have joined the voice cast for the upcoming animated series Among Us. The Last of Us actor Ashley Johnson has also joined the cast of the show, which is based on a popular mobile game of the same title. It hails from Hollywood production company CBS Studios.

The show will follow a similar premise as that of the game, which was about the crew of a spaceship trying to find an alien shapeshifter who’s impersonating and killing crew members. Park of Always Be My Maybe fame will voice Red, the people-pleasing, blowhard captain of the Skeld ship, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Johnson plays Purple, the ship’s suspicious and sarcastic head of security, while Brown voices Orange, the head of HR. Wood will lend his voice to Green, an unpaid intern. Owen Dennis will serve as creator and executive producer on the project under his overall deal with CBS Studios.

Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander and Carl Neisser of Innersloth and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina will also serve as executive producers.

