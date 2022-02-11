Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ to release in theatres on July 22

11 February 2022 13:31 IST

The film is reportedly set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British

Ranbir Kapoor-led “Shamshera” is set to release theatrically on July 22, the producers announced on Friday.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is reportedly set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

In a Twitter post, the Aditya Chopra-led studio shared the new release date of “Shamshera” alongwith a one-minute 10 second teaser of the film.

“A legend will rise on 22nd July! @yrf’s much-awaited big ticket spectacle #Shamshera starring superstar #RanbirKapoor @Vaaniofficial @duttsanjay is set to release at a theatre near you in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Director: @karanmalhotra21,” the tweet read.

In the wake of COVID-19, the release of the much-awaited actioner has been delayed multiple times in the past.

“Shamshera”, which was announced in May 2018, also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.