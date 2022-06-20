Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' first look out; film to release on July 22
Directed by Karan Malhotra, the period film also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from his much-anticipated period movie Shamshera was officially released earlier today by the film’s producer Yash Raj Films (YRF).
Additionally, it was also announced that the film will release on IMAX on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.
In the poster, Ranbir can be seen as a fierce warrior, sporting a long mane and beard. The banner released the poster days after it was leaked online.
Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.
Ranbir's last big-screen release was 2018's Sanju. Following Shamshera the actor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One Shiva.
